Officers said it appears John Walker was killed by an "accidental discharge of his firearm."

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a hunting accident that claimed the life of a Columbus man.

Officers were called Sunday to an area near the 9200 block of South State Road 58 in Columbus. Family members had discovered John Walker, 54, unresponsive.

Officers said it appears Walker was killed by an "accidental discharge of his firearm."