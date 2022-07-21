Hundreds of Indiana businesses sign letter supporting abortion access

So far, more than 250 businesses in over 30 cities have signed what the ACLU calls the “Don’t Ban Equality” letter.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of Indiana businesses are speaking out against the proposed abortion ban to be debated at the Statehouse next week.

The ACLU of Indiana is asking businesses to sign a letter supporting abortion access in the state.



So far, more than 250 businesses in over 30 cities have signed what the ACLU calls the “Don’t Ban Equality” letter, including Emmis Communications, where a news conference was held Thursday with women business owners.

Kristin Kohn owns the Silver in the City gift shop on Massachusetts Avenue in Indianapolis. She was among the women on the stage to ask more businesses to join an online letter campaign opposing the proposed abortion ban up for debate in the special session of the Indiana General Assembly next week.

"If we're a state that values women and equality, they cannot be passing legislation that is about our bodies and our choices,” said Kohn. “I think that the way to respect women is to respect their ability to make their own choices about their reproductive health care - all their health care."

The letter states that it's time for companies to stand up for reproductive health care.

"Restricting access to comprehensive reproductive health care - including abortion - threatens the health, independence and economic stability of our employees and customers,” said Katie Blair, ACLU of Indiana Advocacy & Public Policy Director. “Simply put, it goes against our values and it's bad for business."

Kohn has signs posted in the windows of Silver in the City opposing an abortion ban. She believes that speaking out for abortion access will only help her business.



"People who speak up will find a majority of support for doing so, and the appreciation and the gratitude and the support of women all over the state of Indiana,” said Kohn. "My hope is by having more and more people and more and more businesses speak up in support of a woman's ability to make these decisions for herself, some of our legislators might also feel emboldened to maybe not necessarily support the ban as it's currently written."

As currently written, Indiana Senate Bill one would ban abortions at any time in pregnancy with exceptions for rape, incest, and substantial, permanent impairment to the life of the mother.

The special session starts Monday.