Hoosiers rally in support of Ukraine on Monument Circle

Supporters of Ukraine gathered on Monument Circle Saturday to protest Russia's invasion

INDIANAPOLIS — A crowd of people wearing blue and yellow came from different parts of the globe to gather on Monument Circle Saturday, united in their support for Ukraine.

"We are crying. We are praying to ask God to save Ukraine," said Elveera Koval.

Many at the rally held signs with messages to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin before it's too late. "We are close to World War III. That would be a nuclear war. It would kill all of us," said Koval.

Some people, like Janis Kukainis, came to advocate for our leaders to do more. "They have to continue to sell arms. They have to continue to supply Ukraine with arms. They should implement a no-fly zone. They should go back to the Budapest Agreement," said Kukainis.

Many Hoosiers in the crowd like Koval's husband were born in Ukraine. His family Is still living there.

She said their heart breaks every day. "People hate Putin. People who came here understand who he is. He's a killer. He's a murderer." said Koval.

Alona Voitko has been collecting thousands of donations to send to people in Ukraine. She was born in the country and has family members still living there. She said, right now, their lives are unimaginable.

"They are scared. They don't know what's going to happen tomorrow. They have hope it's going to end soon. I know some family members cry constantly," said Voitko.

Koval said the rally is proof that no matter where you are in the world, this war affects us all and we all share a part in making sure Ukraine doesn't fall.

"We will withstand. Ukraine will win. Evil will be dead," said Koval.