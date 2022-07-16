Hundreds of bikers participate in Abigail Williams and Liberty German benefit ride

The ride raises money for safety and lighting improvements at the Abby and Libby Memorial Park.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of bikers rode through three counties on Saturday for the sixth annual Libby and Abby benefit ride.

The event honors 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty Williams, whose murders in Delphi remain unsolved.

The ride went from Kitley Inn on Indianapolis' east side through Whiteland and Shelbyville. It raises money for safety and lighting improvements at the Abby and Libby Memorial Park.

The event is also a chance to keep the case in people's minds and hearts.

"We'll take a moment of silence and think about the kids, and then also we'll say a prayer, and then we'll lead the ride from that point on," said biker Anthony Grizzle.

The park in the girls' names, which the bikers raised money for, opened last summer in Carroll County.