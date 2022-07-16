Hundreds line up for free school supplies, haircuts and more at 'Back to School Bash'

Volunteers with the nonprofit Dotted Line Divas helped hand out backpacks, health products, and classroom supplies, and also provided free haircuts.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of central Indiana families in need got prepared for the upcoming school year on Saturday at a free back-to-school giveaway on Indianapolis' north side.

Volunteers with the nonprofit Dotted Line Divas helped hand out backpacks, health products, and classroom supplies, and also provided free haircuts at their parking lot near I-465 and Michigan Road. On top of that, families were also able to get a free phone and apply for jobs with employers in the area.

"I enjoyed it last year and decided to come back again this year," said Patrice Higgins.

Higgins is a parent of five who stopped by the giveaway. She is also a substitute teacher and wanted to get a jump on school supplies ahead of the school year.

The free event came as Indiana schools continue to struggle to fill teaching positions, just weeks before classes begin.

"At the school that they're at, I don't have that problem," Higgins said.

The state still has over 2,300 open positions as of July 16, but Higgins said she's helping fill the gap at her school in Pike Township through serving as a substitute teacher.

"I'm going to be helping the teachers out so they can go and take off when they have to and I can take over in the classroom in there," she said.

If you would like to apply for a teaching job, you can click here.