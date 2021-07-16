Supplies needed at Humane Society for Hamilton County

The shelter created a "wish list" on Amazon for needed supplies, such as toilet paper, food, cleaning supplies, treats and more.

FISHERS, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County is asking for the public's help in providing items for the more than 400 animals currently at the shelter.

The shelter created a "wish list" on Amazon for needed supplies, such as toilet paper, food, cleaning supplies, treats and more.

Click here to see the full list and to purchase items for the shelter.

The Humane Society for Hamilton County takes in over 3,000 animals each year and has achieved a 98% or higher live placement rate since 2014.

