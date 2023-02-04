Recovery continues from Howard County storm damage

Many in these communities say the impact from Friday's storms could have been worse.

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Some residents of Howard County have a big job ahead of them as they continue to clean up after Friday's storms.

The winds were strong enough to push a trailer on its side.

Neighbors here said it might look like an impossible task but they're choosing to remain positive. As they assess the damage, many seem to agree on one thing.

"We are just happy that everyone is safe and it didn't hurt anybody, and it's things that can be replaced," said Emily Aaron.

"God has blessed us to no end things could always be worse," said Jeff Davidson.

Davidson knew the moment he heard a loud sound the situation had gotten serious.

"It literally sounded like a freight train and literally shook the house, and I looked outside and saw the rain going horizontal across and I knew it had to be a tornado and I told them there is damage close by," said Davidson.

He didn't know how close.

The building that houses his excavation company collapsed on top of one of his new trucks. No one was hurt.

Emily Aaron and her family didn't hear any of that loud noise. When the storm hit, she and her family were hours away, in Florida. After she heard about the damage, she said it was hard being that far away from home at that time.

"It felt very disheartening, not knowing what to do next and how to help the animals that were trapped here," Aaron said.

When she arrived home, she found her garage had been destroyed, trees snapped in her front yard and part of her fence on the ground.

She also found her friends ready to work and help her take care of it.

"Everybody came and did the little brush-ups and got the items out of the fridge so It didn't smell. There was so much help," she said.

Davidson said that same community support has also helped his family during this tough time

"Even today, people would say 'what can I do to help, I'm coming out.' People would just show up. They would start in and helping," said Davidson.

They don't know how long it will take to clean up everything, so they're just taking it one day at a time.

"Just keep going and put it back together and thank God it wasn't any worse than what it was," said Davidson.