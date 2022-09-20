x
Howard County sheriff requests help locating wanted man believed to be armed and dangerous

Devin Toole is wanted out of Howard County for escape (Level 6 felony) and non-compliance with in-home detention on theft (felony).
Credit: Howard County Sheriff's Office
Devin Toole

INDIANAPOLIS — The Howard County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a wanted man.

Devin Toole, 28, is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs roughly 220 pounds, and has brown hair, green eyes, and multiple visible tattoos.

Toole is wanted out of Howard County for escape (Level 6 felony) and non-compliance with in-home detention on theft (felony). He should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him is asked to not approach and call 911.

Anyone with information on Toole's possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Howard County Sheriff's Office non-emergency tip line at 765-457-1105.

