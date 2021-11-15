Howard County man dies after farm tractor accident

According to the investigation, an equipment malfunction led to the accident, and foul play is not suspected.

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the 12000 block of West 500 North, near 1150 West, around 2 p.m. on a report of an unconscious, unresponsive man.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. The Howard County coroner identified him as 61-year-old James Richard Bynum, of Howard County.

On Sunday, the coroner said Bynum died from blunt force trauma in a farm tractor accident. According to the investigation, an equipment malfunction led to the accident, and foul play is not suspected.

Howard County is roughly 55 miles north of downtown Indianapolis.