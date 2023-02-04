Howard County apartment fire draws large response

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Fire crews from six departments responded to a Saturday morning apartment fire in rural Howard County southeast of Kokomo.
Nobody was hurt in the as the two-story apartment in the Timbernest complex off County Road 300 east was destroyed.
The fire started around 7 a.m. and Taylor Township volunteer firefighters were first to respond.
Five more departments from Howard County and Tipton helped truck water to the scene to put out the fully involved unit.
Fire investigators have not determined a cause of the fire.