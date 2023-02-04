Howard County apartment fire draws large response

Six departments responded to the Saturday morning fire southeast of Kokomo.

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Fire crews from six departments responded to a Saturday morning apartment fire in rural Howard County southeast of Kokomo.

Nobody was hurt in the as the two-story apartment in the Timbernest complex off County Road 300 east was destroyed.

The fire started around 7 a.m. and Taylor Township volunteer firefighters were first to respond.

Five more departments from Howard County and Tipton helped truck water to the scene to put out the fully involved unit.

#Breaking Multiple fire departments respond to apartment fire near Kokomo. No one injured, but section of building destroyed. 6 departments total responding to help transport water to the scene. No word on how many people have been displaced or cause @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/xMzNiE4FI0 — Joe Fenton (@Joe_does_stuff) February 4, 2023