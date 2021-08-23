Russiaville teen killed in Vigo County crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — A teenager from Russiaville was killed in a single-vehicle crash in western Indiana over the weekend.
According to our partners at the Kokomo Tribune, 17-year-old Trevor Buckley was traveling west on SR 42 around 5 p.m. Saturday when his pick-up truck went off the road. Police said Buckley then overcorrected, which caused the truck to roll over into a ditch and break apart.
Buckley was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, police told the Tribune.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said it does not appear that Buckley was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, Plasse said.