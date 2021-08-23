Russiaville teen killed in Vigo County crash

Trevor Buckley, 17, died in the crash on SR 42 near the Clay County line Saturday evening.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — A teenager from Russiaville was killed in a single-vehicle crash in western Indiana over the weekend.

According to our partners at the Kokomo Tribune, 17-year-old Trevor Buckley was traveling west on SR 42 around 5 p.m. Saturday when his pick-up truck went off the road. Police said Buckley then overcorrected, which caused the truck to roll over into a ditch and break apart.

Buckley was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, police told the Tribune.