How you can help those affected by deadly tornadoes in Indiana

As Hoosiers work to recover from the storms, we're seeing many people doing what they can to help.

INDIANAPOLIS — The sun rose across Indiana on Saturday, shining light on the devastation left behind by a deadly and destructive tornado outbreak that left three people dead, destroyed hundreds of homes and prompted a disaster emergency to be issued in Johnson and Sullivan counties.

Recovery efforts began Saturday with some of the hardest hit areas saying they're overwhelmed by the outpouring of support they've received.

Hoosiers helping Hoosiers

This includes the city of Sullivan, which was hit by an EF-3 tornado that left three people dead. And also the town of Whiteland, where police were taking donations, but less than 24 hours after an EF-2 tornado ripped through the town, the police department said it was out of room to house donations.

The department called it a testament to the spirit of the community to take care of each other.

It is so awesome that I even have to post this but we are out of room to house and take donations!! We will post again when they are needed. A true testament and the very definition of what a community is all about. Taking care of each other!! — Whiteland Police (@WhitelandPolice) April 1, 2023

It was the same story at the New Whiteland and Whiteland fire departments, which said they're no longer taking donations, but they'll let the community know if anything changes.

Good evening. We wanted to take a moment tonight to thank everyone from all over the state for the amazing amount of... Posted by Whiteland Fire Department on Saturday, April 1, 2023

The New Whiteland Fire Department shared a photo of the roomful of donations that had already come in -- everything from food and bottled water to diapers, blankets and even toys to help people in need.

How you can pitch in:

Sullivan Community Fund: The fund is set up to offer financial support to storm victims. Donations can be made online or sent to:

Help Sullivan Recover

WV Community Foundation

200 S 8th St

Terre Haute, IN 47807

We are overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from those who have stepped up today to volunteer and offer support.... Posted by City of Sullivan, Indiana on Saturday, April 1, 2023

Fire Angels, Inc. in Johnson County is collecting clothing for victims in Whiteland. Here's their post on FB:

If you have clothing donations for the families who lost everything please drop off at AJ’s picture perfect cleaning in... Posted by Fire Angels, Inc. on Saturday, April 1, 2023

Kroger's Disaster Relief Fund: Eric Halvorson with Kroger said the grocer has activated its disaster relief key at checkout. Customers need only tell cashiers the amount to be donated.

We're repairing storm damage at our Franklin, Indiana @kroger. Since conditions are worse for others in the county, our customers may wish to help neighbors in need. So, we activated our disaster relief key at checkout. Customers need only tell cashiers the amount to be donated. pic.twitter.com/lOSWtwc3nA — Eric Halvorson (@Eric_Halvorson) April 1, 2023

The American Red Cross: You can make a monetary donation to help people affected by tornadoes and storms in the south and Midwest, here.

Salvation Army of Sullivan: The Salvation Army has been coordinating response efforts since the early morning hours and is currently at work in three of the hardest hit counties in the state: Sullivan, Johnson, and Lake counties.

Teams are providing immediate needs like food, hydration, and emotional and spiritual care.

They have a mobile kitchen in the Silver Street Corridor and a second roving unit that's providing meals to impacted regions deeper within the county.

Nearly 250 meals were served in the first few hours, the Salvation Army said.

To donate directly to those impacted by the tornado outbreak, call 1-800-SAL-ARMY or make a secure donation online at HelpSalvationArmy.org.

How to report storm damage or get an assessment