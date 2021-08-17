Nonprofit hosts 'top dog' contest for central Indiana K-9s

The public can vote for their favorite K-9. The department who wins will get a $250 gift card.

INDIANAPOLIS — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is a previous report about the Lawrence Police Department adding a K-9 to its cybercrime unit.

Nonprofit organization Central Indiana K9 Association is giving the public a chance to show love to their favorite local police and fire department dogs.

Its annual Top Dog Photo Contest started Monday. Ten central Indiana K-9s are in the running for the honor.

Here are the dogs participating in the contest:

Rossi - TSA IND Explosive Detection

Liso-Lee - Indianapolis Airport Authority Explosive Detection

Maverick - Indiana State Police Narcotics/Patrol

Ritta - Indiana State Police Explosive Detection

Ember - Pike Township Fire Department Accelerant Detection Pending

Hunter - IMPD Cybercrimes Unit Electronic Scent Detection

Viber - Clark Pleasant Police Department Narcotics Detection

Ares - IMPD Accelerant Detection

Jett - IMPD Accelerant Detection

Tommie - Greenwood Police Department Dual Purpose Narcotics/Apprehension

🦮 Ladies and gentlemen it is time to Vote 🗳! We want to thank each of our 10 teams that submitted their photos. Click... Posted by Central Indiana K9 Association on Monday, August 16, 2021