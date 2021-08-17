x
Local News

Nonprofit hosts 'top dog' contest for central Indiana K-9s

The public can vote for their favorite K-9. The department who wins will get a $250 gift card.

INDIANAPOLIS — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is a previous report about the Lawrence Police Department adding a K-9 to its cybercrime unit.

Nonprofit organization Central Indiana K9 Association is giving the public a chance to show love to their favorite local police and fire department dogs.

Its annual Top Dog Photo Contest started Monday. Ten central Indiana K-9s are in the running for the honor.

Here are the dogs participating in the contest:

  • Rossi - TSA IND Explosive Detection
  • Liso-Lee - Indianapolis Airport Authority Explosive Detection
  • Maverick - Indiana State Police Narcotics/Patrol
  • Ritta - Indiana State Police Explosive Detection
  • Ember - Pike Township Fire Department Accelerant Detection Pending
  • Hunter - IMPD Cybercrimes Unit Electronic Scent Detection
  • Viber  - Clark Pleasant Police Department Narcotics Detection
  • Ares - IMPD Accelerant Detection
  • Jett - IMPD Accelerant Detection
  • Tommie - Greenwood Police Department Dual Purpose Narcotics/Apprehension

🦮 Ladies and gentlemen it is time to Vote 🗳! We want to thank each of our 10 teams that submitted their photos. Click...

Posted by Central Indiana K9 Association on Monday, August 16, 2021

To vote for your favorite K-9, like their picture on CIK9's Facebook page. The department with the top dog will win a $250 gift card to Tactipup, a Florida-based company that sells dog apparel like collars, harnesses and leashes.

    

