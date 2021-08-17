Nonprofit hosts 'top dog' contest for central Indiana K-9s

INDIANAPOLIS — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is a previous report about the Lawrence Police Department adding a K-9 to its cybercrime unit.
Nonprofit organization Central Indiana K9 Association is giving the public a chance to show love to their favorite local police and fire department dogs.
Its annual Top Dog Photo Contest started Monday. Ten central Indiana K-9s are in the running for the honor.
Here are the dogs participating in the contest:
- Rossi - TSA IND Explosive Detection
- Liso-Lee - Indianapolis Airport Authority Explosive Detection
- Maverick - Indiana State Police Narcotics/Patrol
- Ritta - Indiana State Police Explosive Detection
- Ember - Pike Township Fire Department Accelerant Detection Pending
- Hunter - IMPD Cybercrimes Unit Electronic Scent Detection
- Viber - Clark Pleasant Police Department Narcotics Detection
- Ares - IMPD Accelerant Detection
- Jett - IMPD Accelerant Detection
- Tommie - Greenwood Police Department Dual Purpose Narcotics/Apprehension
To vote for your favorite K-9, like their picture on CIK9's Facebook page. The department with the top dog will win a $250 gift card to Tactipup, a Florida-based company that sells dog apparel like collars, harnesses and leashes.