Calling all digital artists! There's a chance to get your work featured in THE LUME

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a digital artist working in Indiana, Newfields announced a cool opportunity for your work to be featured alongside Monet!

The art museum is seeking original digital artworks to commission for exhibition in THE LUME Indianapolis, featuring the Monet & Friends Alive installation. The featurette program is a chance to elevate Indiana-based digital media artists on a world stage.

Artists will create a three-minute, immersive, visual and audio digital media experience that will be displayed as featurettes or short digital art productions during THE LUME's Monet experience.

The artists will also have a chance for their work to be featured in THE LUME installations around the world.