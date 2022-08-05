x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Calling all digital artists! There's a chance to get your work featured in THE LUME

This is a cool opportunity for Indiana-based digital artists to have their work featured alongside Monet, or even displayed around the world!

More Videos

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a digital artist working in Indiana, Newfields announced a cool opportunity for your work to be featured alongside Monet!

The art museum is seeking original digital artworks to commission for exhibition in THE LUME Indianapolis, featuring the Monet & Friends Alive installation. The featurette program is a chance to elevate Indiana-based digital media artists on a world stage.

Artists will create a three-minute, immersive, visual and audio digital media experience that will be displayed as featurettes or short digital art productions during THE LUME's Monet experience. 

The artists will also have a chance for their work to be featured in THE LUME installations around the world. 

Artists interested in applying can find more information here. The deadline to apply is Aug. 30.  

RELATED: Inside the captivating new LUME installation featuring Monet

RELATED: Inside the Indianapolis Museum of Art’s enchanting new reinstallation

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out