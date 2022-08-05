Calling all digital artists! There's a chance to get your work featured in THE LUME

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a digital artist working in Indiana, Newfields announced a cool opportunity for your work to be featured alongside Monet!
The art museum is seeking original digital artworks to commission for exhibition in THE LUME Indianapolis, featuring the Monet & Friends Alive installation. The featurette program is a chance to elevate Indiana-based digital media artists on a world stage.
Artists will create a three-minute, immersive, visual and audio digital media experience that will be displayed as featurettes or short digital art productions during THE LUME's Monet experience.
The artists will also have a chance for their work to be featured in THE LUME installations around the world.
Artists interested in applying can find more information here. The deadline to apply is Aug. 30.