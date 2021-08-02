Capitol riot police officers, Brian Sicknick's family guests at Super Bowl LV

DC Police officers and the family of slain Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick are at Super Bowl LV as guests of the NFL.

TAMPA, Fla. — DC Police officers and the family of slain Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick are at Super Bowl LV as guests of the National Football League.

ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news that has now been confirmed by DC Police in a picture the department sent to WUSA9 of three officers at the game. The three DC Police officers at the Super Bowl are Mike Fanone, Daniel Hodges and Lila Morris, according to Schefter's tweet.

Sicknick was killed at the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 after he was hit in the head with a fire hydrant during the attack. He had made it back from the riot to his department's headquarters when he had a seizure in front of his fellow officers.

Officer Daniel Hodges was crushed in the doorway of the U.S. Capitol by rioters during the attack. He has recovered from his injuries.

Officer Mike Fanone remembered wondering if his four daughters would be OK without him as he was beaten with an American flag, tased and suffered a heart attack during the riot.

It all happened as he and his fellow police officers and commanders were fighting a pitched battle with rioters in a narrow hallway at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

DC Police Acting Chief Contee says Morris "fought like hell" in the tunnel of death behind Hodges who was squeezed in a doorway. Morris was injured, then got back in the melee.

DC Metro Police Officers Mike Fanone, Daniel Hodges and Lila Morris are attending the Super Bowl as NFL’s guests in recognition of their heroism during Jan. 6 attack at Capitol Bldg. Family of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick also in attendance as honored guests. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2021

More than 50 DC Police officers were injured during the Capitol riot, with dozens of more US Capitol Police officers also injured.

Federal charges by the US government for the riot have been swift, with over 100 people already charged by federal law enforcement for a variety of charges.

WUSA9 has reached out to the DC Police for more on the officers that are in attendance for the Super Bowl.