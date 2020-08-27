Housing vouchers available for Indy youth aging out of foster care

The Foster Youth to Independence Initiative provides housing vouchers to people ages 18-to-24 who have exited foster care.

INDIANAPOLIS — When a child in foster care turns 18 years old, they are released from the system. Many youth in that situation may not have a job or a place to stay. That puts them at high risk for becoming part of the homeless population.

The Indianapolis Housing Agency wants to raise awareness that money is available for housing for foster youth who have aged out. The Foster Youth to Independence (FYI) Initiative provides housing vouchers to people ages 18-24 who have exited foster care.

The program works with private landlords and will pay 70 percent of their fair market value rent for three years. The participant contributes up to 30 percent of their adjusted gross income toward rent.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the Indianapolis Housing Agency (IHA) nearly $14,000 for the FYI initiative. IHA hopes to help the maximum allotment of 25 participants each year.

Amber Rimel, 18, spent a decade in foster care. She aged out of the system last September. Rimel is one of the first former foster youths to be accepted in the FYI Initiative.

"I would say it's very important,” Rimel said. “It helps people elevate. I was at the bottom. I didn't think that I was going to ever have my own place for the simple fact I couldn't keep a job because I had nowhere to stay at night."

Rimel is working with Children’s Bureau and IHA to find a one-bedroom apartment. She hopes to get a job that will allow her to take classes at Ivy Tech at night. She wants to pursue a career as a veterinarian.

FYI participants also have access to support services to maintain housing beyond the program and become self-sufficient.