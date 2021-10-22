6 injured, including firefighter, after house explosion on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Six people, including one Wayne Township firefighter, were injured after a house was destroyed in an explosion and fire Friday morning on the west side of Indianapolis.
Firefighters were called to the 500 North Rybolt Avenue, near West Michigan Street and Holt Road, around 8:30 a.m. on a report of a house fire.
A representative with the Wayne Township Fire Department said the house is a complete loss, and the incident is being investigated as an explosion.
Five people, including the firefighter, were taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. One person who was injured refused to go to the hospital.
