All 8 residents safely escape large house fire in Columbus, firefighters say

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire but at this point, they believe it was electrical in nature.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Firefighters shared good news Monday that eight people were able to safely escape a massive overnight fire in Columbus.

Firefighters were called just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 1200 block of Lafayette Avenue, near Indianapolis Road and 11th Street.

When firefighters arrived, the home was up in flames. They were able to put the fire out and speak with the residents, who told them all eight people living in the home had gotten out safely.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, two people who lived in the home were sitting on the porch when they began to smell smoke. They initially thought the smell was from a nearby fire pit and disregarded it.

It wasn't until after both men saw smoke and then witnessed what they described as “fire reflecting on the windows” of a neighboring home, that they realized their house was on fire.

The two men ran into the home and got the other six people out.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire but at this point, they believe it was electrical in nature.