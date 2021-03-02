House bill calls for schools to be fully funded for students attending virtually

INDIANAPOLIS — A bill approved Tuesday in the state senate calls for fully-funding schools during the pandemic when students are attending classes virtually.
Senate Bill 2, authored by Sen. Brian Buchanan (R-Lebanon) now moves to the House.
The bill, approved in the senate on a 41-to-6 vote, would provide the full amount of Indiana's per-student funding for brick and mortar schools who turned to virtual learning for at least part of the current academic year. The exception would be if those students were already in virtual instruction before the start of the pandemic.
"While at times challenging, virtual learning has proven itself to be an invaluable resource for schools across the state to get through these challenging times," Buchanan said. "SB 2 ensures that no school is left underfunded due to a large number of students unexpectedly participating in virtual learning because of the pandemic."