Horizon House holds event to collect underwear for those experiencing homelessness

INDIANAPOLIS — A group's event downtown Tuesday aimed to restock an important personal item they share with the community's homeless population
Downtown Indy Inc. partnered with Horizon House for a drive-thru drop off of new underwear.
The donations will be given to people experiencing homelessness served by Horizon House.
To celebrate the month of May, a "pit stop" was set up on Monument Circle. The group hoped to collect 500 pairs of underwear on Tuesday.
"Underwear is the hardest item for us to collect," said Marcie Luhigo of Horizon House. "We are very appreciative to the community. Lots of people do donate underwear, but it seems to be something we are always running out of. So having an event like this where we can draw attention to the dignity that it can provide someone, to just be able to give them this basic necessity of a new pair of underwear."
If you would like to help the organization, Horizon House has posted a "wish list" on their website.
Donors received a bag of items courtesy of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.