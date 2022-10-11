Ground broken on development to address homelessness in Indianapolis

Compass on Washington is a 36-unit permanent supportive housing development that will provide a home to the unhoused who have a documented disability.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Horizon House broke ground Thursday on a new development addressing the ongoing issue of homelessness in Indianapolis.

The organization said permanent housing is a key part of the solution to get more unhoused Hoosiers off the street.

"Taking the most vulnerable and solving that housing crisis is really important," said Horizon House executive director Teresa Wessel.

Horizon House, along with its partners, broke ground on Compass on Washington, a 36-unit permanent supportive housing development on Thursday. It will provide a home to the unhoused who have a documented disability.

"The more people we can get off the street and solve that housing crisis, then they can start focusing on those other barriers that they have," said Wessel.

Wessel said that will benefit everyone.

"They're healthier, happier, thriving, giving back and they are not taxing the dollars of the city," she said.

Wessel said the nonprofit has seen a large increase in the number of people without homes. By the end of the year, she said they expect to have served at least 7,000 people experiencing homelessness.

Asha Martin works directly with this group and said it's important Hoosiers support projects like this one.

"It does happen and can happen to anyone. It could be someone's mom, brother," said Martin.