Hoosiers without power take advantage of city's cooling centers

About a dozen cooling centers are opening at Indy Parks family centers to give people without power a place to stay.

INDIANAPOLIS — A cooling center in Broad Ripple saw about three times the normal foot traffic on Friday. It's one of about a dozen cooling centers opening over the weekend for Hoosiers still without power.

Nan Ash was one of those visitors. She said the last 24 hours have been rough.

"It's been a frustrating 24 hours not having any internet. Everything in the freezer is going to go bad. it's just been kind of frustrating," she said.

Ash and her partner, Colin, are some of the thousands of Hoosiers still living without power after Thursday's severe weather. They spent the day trying to survive the heat.

"I haven't been doing anything, really, because everything I would do involves electricity. I have actually been the least productive in about a year this afternoon," said Ash.

To help Hoosiers in the same situation, several Indy Parks locations are being used as cooling centers, offering neighbors some of the same comforts of home, like air conditioning, water, electricity, and even a warm shower.

"We actually came here today because I'm on day two of not washing my hair. Last night, we were able to rinse off. I know there's going to be no more hot water," said Ash.

With no updates about when their power will be restored, Ash said services like this are important.

"Some people who are older or maybe have small children, It's just much less comfortable to be in a house where it's warm and it's going to be humid this weekend. I think it's fantastic that they have these facilities open to the public," said Nan.

Plenty of space and activities are available for anyone who needs it.