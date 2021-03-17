Hoosiers win big at this year's Grammy Awards

At least three Indiana artists or groups won Grammys on Sunday.

Lawrence North and Ball State graduate Tiara Thomas won the Record of the Year Grammy for co-writing “I Can’t Breathe” for artist H.E.R.

IU’s Pacifica Quartet, the Jacobs School of Music's quartet-in-residence, won a Grammy for the ensemble's most recent album, "Contemporary Voices,” said violinist Simin Ganatra

“I mean, we were super surprised," Ganatra said. "It’s just an honor to be nominated and to be on that shortlist.”

"It was surprising and exciting, and we were just super honored,” said Cellist Brandon Vamos.

Lee Lodyga of South Bend also won an award for Best Historical Album for co-producing “It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers.”

Lodyga has been in the industry for nearly 40 years and won on his first nomination.