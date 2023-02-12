Hoosiers to rally at Statehouse for better tenant laws

Right now in Indiana, the law does not allow tenants to withhold their rent or make needed repairs and then deduct it from the rent.

INDIANAPOLIS — Last fall, housing experts estimated more than 110,000 Hoosiers were behind on rent or in danger of losing their homes.

On Monday, advocates will hold the second Housing Advocacy Day rally at the Statehouse, calling attention to the need for Indiana to strengthen tenant standards.

"Housing is the matter of life or death for a lot of folks," said Dee Ross, organizer of the rally and founder of The Ross Foundation.

Ross said he has worked with thousands of tenants over the years, helping them get what they need to avoid eviction.

He's also spearheading Monday's rally — hoping to get the attention of state leaders.

"Collective action to really push our legislators to real change, long-term change. Not a band-aid, but actually healing the wound," Ross said.

Ross and others are pushing for rent escrow.

'Where tenants still pay their rent, but it would be overseen by the bank," Ross said. "The landlord and property manager would not have access to that rent until they make those repairs on that home or apartment."

13News has interviewed several tenants recently who showed us apartments that needed repair.

So far, House Bill 1148 and Senate bill 202 are being considered this session. The bills would require landlords to make certain repairs within a certain time of being notified.

Ross said the passage of the bills would make a significant difference in tenants' lives.

"It would help push the needle toward tenant protection and affordable housing for all and not just some," Ross said.