Hoosiers take advantage of vaccine clinic at Indiana’s Black and Minority Health Fair

The annual three-day event opened Friday at the Indiana Convention Center.

INDIANAPOLIS — The fight to get Indiana vaccinated against COVID-19 is still underway as cases creep back up because of the Delta variant.

This weekend, Indiana Black Expo is working to improve the health of minority groups and fight misinformation about the vaccine.

The annual three-day Black and Minority Health Fair opened Friday at the Indiana Convention Center. It’s the world's most expansive health screening event targeting minorities.

This year, with pandemic restrictions loosening and the Delta variant on the rise, a big focus is on COVID-19 vaccines.

“I was looking forward to getting vaccinated. I rather be safe than sorry,” said Tony Black, who got vaccinated at the event.

As of Friday, only 9.6 percent of the eligible African Americans in Indiana are fully vaccinated. According to health officials, that could be because of distrust in the vaccine and in medical care in general.

Organizers for the event want to change that by providing an opportunity to ask questions and get answers straight from doctors and nurses.

“This is a 35-year event. Not many events hang around that long, so this is an opportunity to invest in something that’s been here for years. It’s a trusted source. Not only that, but you can come and be my family, be my guest,” said Antoniette Holt, the coordinator for the health fair.

So far, at least 66 people have been vaccinated at the event as of Saturday.

Darryl Blackwell and his family came together.

“I recommend everybody get the shot. We got a lot of misinformation out there and we have to go with the correct information,” Blackwell said.

He said he waited to get vaccinated so he could learn more before rolling up his sleeve.

“I was inspired by coming to the Black Expo and being part of the solution instead of being part of the problem,” Blackwell said.

Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at the clinic for those 12 and older. You can get your shot Sunday from noon to 6.p.m. You don’t even need an appointment and can just walk up.

The event is happening in Halls I, J and K.

People can also access more than $2,000 worth of screenings and exams at no cost. That includes blood work, cancer screenings, breast exams, vision and dental screenings.

So far, at least 66 people have received the COVID vaccine at the Black & Minority Health Fair’s clinic! They are offering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. No appointment needed! They are open tomorrow from 12-6pm. 💉‼️ @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/rJa3lZ4L3V — Lauren Kostiuk (@laurenkostiuk_) July 17, 2021