Hoosiers reflect on the life of Queen Elizabeth II

INDIANAPOLIS — It was just two days ago the world saw images of Queen Elizabeth II welcoming the United Kingdom’s new prime minister, Liz Truss.

“I was struck when I saw her two days ago, when she was meeting the with the new prime minister, that she seemed to have aged a lot over the last few weeks,” said IUPUI political science professor John McCormick, who is also a native of the United Kingdom.

By Thursday afternoon. the world learned that the queen had died.

“It wasn’t unexpected, but it still was a shock,” said McCormick, who, like much of the world, can’t remember a time when Elizabeth wasn’t the queen.

“She’s the only monarch I’ve ever known or most of us have ever known,” McCormick said.

That’s because Elizabeth held the title since she was 25 years old, ascending to the throne in 1952 after her father passed away.

At the time, Winston Churchill was England’s prime minister and Harry Truman was president of the United States.

“She actually met 13 presidents. The only president she didn’t meet was Lyndon Johnson, so that’s also a remarkable record. I don’t think anybody in the world has actually met 13 presidents. I think she was unique in that regard,” said McCormick.

But the queen was also a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

“That’s somebody’s 'gigi,'” said Angie Glass, who has been following the royal family since the marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles. “From being a little girl, and that was just the fairy tale."

Decades later, Glass and her friend were there when Diana and Charles' son, Prince Harry, married American actress Megan Markle.

“Everything about that was just an experience I’ll never forget,” Glass said, adding she won’t forget Queen Elizabeth either.

“Absolutely the passing of an era and will never be duplicated again. That’s sad in and of itself,” said Glass.

McCormick said the world, especially Brits, are certainly mourning the queen’s passing, while welcoming her son to the throne, now King Charles III.