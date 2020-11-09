Hoosiers recognize and remember 9/11

A series of events Friday honors the victims and emergency responders.

INDIANAPOLIS — People across America Friday are marking the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington.

Tributes altered by the coronavirus pandemic are scheduled at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza with President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden visiting. Both Trump and Biden also plan to visit the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania. Vice President Mike Pence is also planning to visit ground zero.

Meanwhile, communities across central Indiana are planning their own 9/11 observances.

The Indianapolis International Airport planned its annual Patriots Day ceremony Friday morning. A piece of World Trade Center steel recovered from ground zero is on display in Civic Plaza throughout the day. The honor guard and wreath-laying ceremony is set for 8:40 a.m.

The Indiana 911 Memorial Committee is planning to expand the memorial at 421 W. Ohio St. in Indianapolis, and a $50,000 check presentation from the Indiana American Legion is part of the 10 a.m. fundraiser kickoff open to the public to raise money for the $450,000 project.

The Indiana 911 Memorial was built on the 10th anniversary of the attacks and dedicated to first responders and people who perished that day. The expansion project will highlight those heroes and honor U.S.Army Lieutenant General Tim Maude, a Hoosier who was killed at the Pentagon on 9/11.

The project will also include an 800-pound piece of Indiana limestone from the Pentagon crash site, and a "Survivor Tree" from the World Trade Center will also be planted on the site. The goal is to complete the extension and re-dedicate the site on the 20th anniversary on Sept. 11, 2021. You can donate at www.Indiana911Memorial.org.

A memorial mass is scheduled at 10 a.m. outside Indianapolis Professional Firefighters Local 416, located at 748 Massachusetts Ave.

Mayor Joe Hogsett, IFD Chief Ernest Malone, Local 416 President Hank Harris are among the scheduled attendees.

The Emerald Society is scheduled to present a check to the 9/11 Run Foundation as a kickoff to their fundraising efforts.

A group of civic leaders plan to gather on Monument Circle at 9 a.m. before deploying in teams to areas of downtown for cleaning, weeding, painting and general landscaping. Everybody is encouraged to dine downtown afterward. The intent is to demonstrate collective resolve around the message to "Back Downtown."

The Town of Plainfield has scheduled a recognition of first responders with the ribbon cutting of the Celebration of Service Plaza in Friendship Gardens. The plaza was built after a resident expressed interest in building a permanent "thank you" for police officers, firefighters and 911 communications officers in the area. The town chose to celebrate the opening of the plaza while commemorating their first responders on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The event at 8 a.m. precedes the national moment of silence at 8:46 a.m.

Carmel has scheduled an outdoor remembrance ceremony at the fire station on Civic Square at 8:46 a.m.