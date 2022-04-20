Hoosiers, some politicians push to legalize marijuana

A group of veterans, politicians and other Hoosiers are renewing the push to legalize marijuana in Indiana.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — A group of Hoosiers, including some politicians, came together to argue their case for legalizing marijuana in Indiana. It's all part of a statewide cannabis tour that kicked off Wednesday at the American Legion Post 34 on the north side of Indianapolis.

Veterans shared stories of how marijuana helped manage their pain.

Politicians said legalizing pot could boost the economy and bring more jobs.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears also spoke in favor of legalizing cannabis.

Mears' office stopped prosecuting cases for simple marijuana possession in 2019. Mears told 13News that decision helped reduce the prison population and allowed police to focus on violent offenders.

At a separate event, Gov. Eric Holcomb was asked if he was in favor of legalizing pot.

"Until it is lawful, we're getting ahead of ourselves in my opinion. I don't question the potential positive impact it could have, but this needs to be done lawfully," said Holcomb.

"So, when I hear people talk about, 'Well, we need more research' or 'We need another roundtable' or 'We need another commission.' No, we don't. There is more than enough evidence out there to demonstrate that there are plenty of adults and there are plenty of Hoosiers who can safely and responsibly consume marijuana or cannabis in a way that does not negatively impact their community," said Mears.

Mears is running for reelection. His opponent, Cyndi Carrasco, was critical of Mears' decision to be a part of the effort to promote legalization in Indiana.

"Instead of focusing on doing his job and addressing the most urgent issues in the county, like ensuring violent and repeat offenders are held accountable, Ryan Mears is out traveling the state promoting issues that are outside of the scope of his office," Carrasco said in a statement.

The cannabis tour is expected to hit seven Indiana cities in four days.

Carrasco's full statement can be read below:

"Instead of focusing on doing his job and addressing the most urgent issues in the county, like ensuring violent and repeat offenders are held accountable, Ryan Mears is out traveling the state promoting issues that are outside of the scope of his office. We are in the midst of a public safety crisis. Our city is a proverbial house on fire and Ryan Mears wants to talk about the color of the drapes.