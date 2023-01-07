Thousands still without power around central Indiana

Many Indiana residents are still without power after strong storms swept through central Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors near Kessler Boulevard in Broad Ripple have been going 48 hours without power.

"I have an electric water heater so no hot water. No electricity. Going to make a hot cup of coffee... sorry. Going to make a bagel… sorry. It's just kind of not good, especially 48 hours. That's much longer than it's been before," said Chip Bondurant.

"I haven't been able to work from home because you can't charge your laptop. Phones aren't working because you keep running out of battery. It's frustrating," said Dan Steely.

There are still thousands of Hoosiers still waiting for their power to be restored.

"The frustrating part is I think we're the only section around here without power. You go across the street, they got power. You go down the road to Keystone, power, then over here on the south side of Kessler, nada," said Bondurant.

They were getting creative to beat the heat and get things done.

"I'm going to the laundromat to crank out some laundry and sit in a cool place for a couple of hours," Steely said.

"I've been going to Starbucks or local restaurants on the strip not too far away to sit and take in some AC and charge my phone and do some work," said Johnathan Southerland.

To help Hoosiers going through the same thing, several Indy Parks locations are being used as cooling centers.

AES hopes to get everyone's power back on by midday Monday. Meanwhile, neighbors are trying to find a little light in the dark situation.

"It's been a little bit of a struggle, but we are adapting and making the best of it," Southerland said.

"In the big scheme of things grateful for what we have. it's a great place to live," Bondurant said.