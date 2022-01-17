Dozens of Hoosiers join march to pray over Indianapolis on MLK Day

Nearly 80 Hoosiers gathered at the Wheeler Mission Men's Residential Center to march in remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

INDIANAPOLIS — Cold temperatures didn't stop some Hoosiers from walking with a purpose to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy on Monday.

Traders Point Christian Church and Wheeler Mission partnered up to pray for unity in Indianapolis. On the day honoring Martin Luther King Jr., nearly 80 Hoosiers gathered at the Wheeler Mission Men's Residential Center to march in remembrance of the late civil rights leader.

"We want to be able to make sure we are living that out and to pursue the work that Dr. King started," said Alex Diaz with Traders Point Christian Church.

Their goal is to live out King's legacy and represent unity.

"I think a lot of the themes he presented in that, are still prevalent today with bringing unity to anyone, regardless of color, race, and gender. If it affects one of us, it affects all of us," said volunteer Audrey Sloan.

During the walk, volunteers took the time to stop and pray over the needs of our city.

"I think about over 1,000 people in our city men, women, and children have no place to sleep at night. We have a lot of crime in our city. It's important for us to continue to pray that we become a community that battles crime, and we see value in every life," said Perry Hines with Wheeler Mission.

They want Hoosiers to remember King's work, not only on this day of service, but all year round.

"What we are hoping to do here is make sure that [in] 2022, we can take that service and that light that comes from God and bring it to the city," said Mac Bruton with Traders Pont Christian Church.

"This is the greatest country in the world. We are very privileged to live here, but we do have to work at it. Remembering things like Martin Luther King and his legacy helps us to keep it alive every day," said Hines.