Hoosiers honored at Peace Officers Memorial in Washington

The service was held Monday in our nation's capital.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The names of Hoosier officers killed in the line of duty this past year are now part of a permanent memorial in Washington.

"Today we honor 443 extraordinary officers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their communities. That we do so here in front of our capital and surrounded by the institutions of our democracy is no accident," a speaker said.

The National Peace Officers Memorial Service was held Monday in our nation's capital.

The names of more than 400 fallen officers were placed on the wall at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial this year. There were seven Hoosiers, including Elwood Police Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz and Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton. They were shot and killed in the line of duty last year.

Shahnavaz died last July after someone shot him during an early morning traffic stop. Burton died in hospice care, five weeks after getting shot during a traffic stop in August.

Two sheriff's deputies who passed away last year were honored. They include Carroll County Deputy Noah Rainey. He died in a crash while responding to a chase in January 2022.

People also paused to remember Hamilton County Deputy Doug Sanford. He passed away in March 2022 after a long battle with an illness.

Their families were among the 4,000 people in attendance at the memorial service Monday. 36,000 other people were expected at the service too, taking time out of their day to honor these officers.

"It's very rare that ever occurs in our nation, but we're going to do that today. That's a testimony, not only to what these officers have done, but what countless other officers are willing to do," said Rick Snyder, president of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police.