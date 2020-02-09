Hoosiers helping Hurricane Laura relief efforts virtually and in person

The Red Cross said there are three ways to help right now: donating blood, money and time.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are responding to the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in hard hit areas across Texas and Louisiana.

The destruction is wide spread, and the clean up will be lengthy. One of the major challenges will be to restore power.

With the summer temperatures and humidity, a lot of people who are sensitive to the heat will need somewhere to stay.

The COVID-19 pandemic is creating major challenges to the ways the Red Cross provides help during a disaster.

"We're relying so much on hotels because we don't want to shelter people in a congregate setting," said American Red Cross Indiana Region CEO Chad Priest. "That's obviously much safer, of course, but does drive up the cost of operations substantially."

It also comes during a busy time for the organization.

“We’re still having fires out of control in California and even though those are starting to improve, between the fires and the derecho impact in Iowa and Illinois and now this hurricane in the COVID environment, your Red Cross is very busy,” he said.

There are 19 Hoosiers who are directly helping Hurricane Laura relief efforts, yet only 13 of them are on the front lines of the damaged areas.

“The difference is those are folks who are working right here in Indiana virtually, so they may be nurses, mental health workers or case workers who may be providing support virtually — that's why we have 19 total," Priest said. "We know there is a huge need, especially for shelter workers, so we anticipate a rapid recruitment and deployment of folks in the next few days."

The Red Cross said there are three ways to help right now: donating blood, money and time.

Blood donations are desperately needed nationwide, along with those who can help virtually or are willing to travel to the damaged areas.

Cash donations also help the Red Cross buy supplies in damaged areas, which helps that local economy and avoids logistic issues, such as having to ship water. COVID-19 also means the organization can’t accept donations of items.