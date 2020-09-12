Hoosiers find ways to stay in shape amid COVID-19 pandemic

Every Wednesday, regardless of the weather, members of November Project Indy meet outside to start their day with a free workout.

INDIANAPOLIS — At almost 6:30 on a very cold morning — when it's a frigid 27 degrees outside — and a group of Hoosiers still found their way the Indiana War Memorial in downtown Indy to get a workout in.

"We're weather-proof," said one Hoosier dressed from head to toe in warming running gear.

Jason Shaw, leader of the November Project Indy, said the group shows up every Wednesday, regardless of the weather.

"If you have people crazy enough to wake up in the freezing cold to work out, they're crazy enough to do anything," Shaw said.

Every workout is a surprise, and they aren't easy. November Project Indy is part of a larger movement. Creators from Boston formed November Project six years ago as a way to stay in shape during cold New England months.

The group encourages people to "just show up."

It's now a worldwide movement, reaching 52 locations including Serbia, Malaysia, Ireland and more.

Your Weekly Global Workout is by NP #ROCHESTER pic.twitter.com/fYgNUKYTjI — November Project (@Nov_Project) December 7, 2020

Now, COVID-19 has changed workouts, and fewer people have been showing up.

"We have to spread out a lot more. Our exercises have changed. Our workouts have changed," Shaw said. "We utilize the whole block instead of keeping things concentrated."

Jamie Felton said she'll keep coming.

"It's just a great way to start the day. It's really fun, and once you start you can't stop," Felton said.

Felton learned about the group after moving from Nashville about two years ago.

"They are super encouraging and it's free," she said. "Everybody cheers for each other. Andrew is super fast. My goal is to keep up with him, but the people are the best part about it."