Hoosiers 45 and older can now sign up for COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers 45 and older can now register to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Indiana State Department of Health expanded the eligibility Tuesday morning. The department's registration website listed people 45 years or older as eligible to sign up to get the vaccine Tuesday morning.

To date, more than 2 million doses have been administered in Indiana, and more than 837,000 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

People 45 years old and older, health care workers, first responders, educators and high-risk patients are currently eligible to sign up to get vaccinated in Indiana.

Follow these steps to register online:

Go to vaccine.coronavirus.in.gov.

Select which group you belong to in order to qualify for the vaccine.

If you are registering by age, you must enter your date of birth for confirmation.

Enter your zip code, and click "Search."

Select a vaccine clinic available in your area.

Select the blue link that says "Schedule an Appointment" for your desired location.

Find a date with availability, and click "Select This Time."

Fill out the patient's information (name, date of birth, sex, contact information), and click "Submit Patient Information."