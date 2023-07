The event will give visitors a look into the Korean War through letters, photographs and Indiana veterans.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Historical Society is giving Hoosiers a chance to learn about the war, from fellow Hoosiers.

The week of July 24, 2023 marks 70 years since the armistace ending the Korean War.

Hoosier Voices from the Korean War will give visitors a look into the war through letters, photographs and words from Indiana veterans.

The educational event takes place from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, July 29. It is included with admission to the museum.