Family of transgender girl reacts to new Indiana ban from playing on girls' sports teams

Friday, July 1 marks a new chapter for girls' sports in Indiana – one where transgender girls are banned from playing on girls' teams at school.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Beth Clawson says the last six months have been jumbled with ups and downs for her 9-year-old daughter, Kirin.

"While we feel great today," Beth said, "when they talk about or when we see [a] story about it, it will probably bring up lots of feelings."

Kirin is a transgender girl. She is also a competitive athlete.

"Depending on what mood I'm feeling ... when I'm in a competitive mood, I prefer soccer more, but when I'm in a bad mood and I'm mad, I prefer roller derby," Kirin said.

Kirin is a soon-to-be fourth grader with big goals.

"I do want to go to the World Cup in soccer," Kirin said, which has caught the attention of athletes like Megan Rapinoe.

With this new law on the books, the Clawsons are not sure what the future holds.

Supporters of the law say it protects the integrity and competition of female sports.

"The people its harming are kids like Kirin," Beth said. "There is not this big, giant, scary, trans girl, elite athlete just stealing scholarships away from anybody."

With partners like the American Civil Liberties Union, the Clawsons say they will continue to fight for their daughter.

"A lot of times, people think that means not sharing bad things," Beth said. "But in her case, we have to share the bad things, so that she's not surprised by them."

Beth said her goal is not always to change minds, but to open them.

"Our goal is to educate," Beth said. "Just keep educating whoever will listen."

The Clawsons have received support from people such as local leaders and complete strangers.

"For the most part, I would say 90% of it has been positive and uplifting," Beth said.

Kirin added she also hears negative comments about her story.

"There's been a lot of disappointment and a lot of frustration and a lot of anger," Beth said. "But also, I feel like our community has grown."

Beth said her family has open and honest conversations with Kirin about her emotions, thoughts and goals for the future.

While Kirin's future in girls' sports is uncertain, Beth said there are things everyone can do to show support for girls like Kirin.

"One of the first things you can do is if you hear someone saying something negative or not true, you can stop them and say, 'That's not right. Trans girls are girls,'" Beth said.

Beth said people can also normalize sharing personal, preferred pronouns, instead of always asking for others' pronouns.

As Kirin will tell you, there is much more to her than her gender identity.

"Makeup, roller skates, fashion," Kirin said, just to name a few.

For Beth, however, identity starts with safety.

"I couldn't care less if she wins a medal," Beth said, "but I want her to be able to know that she is safe in every environment to be herself."