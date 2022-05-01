x
$1 million lottery ticket sold at Indianapolis convenience store

The winning ticket matched all numbers except the Mega Ball.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Hoosier Lottery Mega Million jackpot continues to grow, even after a convenience store on Indy's east side sold a $1 million ticket.

The winning ticket, sold at the Speedway near 10th Street and North German Church Road, matched all five numbers in Tuesday night's drawing. It only missed the Mega Ball. Here were the numbers on the ticket: 4-6-16-21-22 with a Mega Ball of 1.

The winner has not yet claimed their prize. The ticketholder should keep the ticket in a safe place and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 to learn how to claim their money.

The jackpot for Friday's drawing is now estimated at $278 million.

