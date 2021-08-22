Frankfort man wins new truck at Indiana State Fair

The Hoosier Lottery entered all non-winning $5 scratch-off tickets into the drawing for a chance to win a 2021 Chevy Silverado.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Frankfort man is the owner of a brand new truck, thanks to the Hoosier Lottery.

People who purchased $5 scratch-off tickets at the Indiana State Fair were asked to put their non-winning tickets into a second chance promotion drawing for a chance to win a 2021 Chevy Silverado.

The drawing was held Sunday afternoon on the final day of the state fair.

"It's not only the lives we change with our jackpot winners. We also impact every community in the state of Indiana," said Sarah Taylor, executive director of the Hoosier Lottery. "Our money and revenues go to the police and firefighter pension funds, teacher retirement money and the lottery surplus funds. All those good causes over 32 years have now totaled $6.3 billion."

Hoosier Lottery officials will contact the Frankfort man to congratulate him on the grand prize, as well as let him choose his own color of truck and personal upgrades.