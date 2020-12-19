Hoosier health care workers report few side effects after COVID-19 vaccinations

'I feel great' said one hospital staffer after receiving the vaccine on Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of Indiana health care workers rolled up their sleeves this week to receive their first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

“I feel great," said Steve Glover, a Community Health Network patient coordinator. "It was a really quick procedure. It didn’t hurt. I think it hurts less than a flu shot, to be honest.”

So far, there have been no reports of serious side effects from the vaccine in Central Indiana.

“I got my COVID-19 vaccine yesterday. Feeling really good today. I am a little bit sore. Reminds me of my last tetanus shot but otherwise, things are great,” said Dr. Christopher Belcher, medical director for Infection Prevention at Ascension St. Vincent.

Another doctor said he barely felt it.

“If some of your reservations have to do with the discomfort of the shot itself, please don’t let that become a barrier. I felt almost absolutely nothing,” said Dr. Warren Gavin, IU Health.

Others, like IU Health's Dr. Gabriel Bosslet, have documented their experience on Facebook.

"I had a little bit of a headache, but in my opinion, those are symptoms that tell me my immune system is starting to pick up and create antibodies to the virus, so I am totally fine with that and I woke up today and I feel as right as rain,” said Bosslet.

A headache is one of the potential side effects of the Pfizer vaccine. Some have reported tiredness, muscle pain, chills, fever, nausea and not feeling well in general, all of which are common after any vaccination, according to experts.

The hope the vaccine has brought to health care workers is a positive side effect.

“We would’ve waited in line like a Black Friday sale to get this vaccine,” Bosslet said. “I don’t know any of my colleagues that don’t feel that way.”