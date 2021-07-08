Hoosier couple wins $1M in Kroger giveaway encouraging vaccinations

According to Kroger, Mike said he had a "really bad" case of COVID-19 last fall, so he said "it's important to have the COVID shot. No doubt about it."

INDIANAPOLIS — Mike and Melissa McCalip are now millionaires after getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at Kroger.

Kroger Health presented the couple with a $1 million check Wednesday at the same Franklin Township store on Southport Road where Mike got vaccinated and entered his name in the drawing.

The McCalips are the second $1 million winners in the giveaway. A Kroger associate in Jackson, Mississippi was the first recipient.

Anyone who got their COVID-19 vaccine at Kroger is still eligible to enter. Five people will win $1 million, and 50 people will win free groceries for a year.

"The faster we reach community immunity, the sooner we can all get back to enjoying backyard barbecues, live music and gathering for special occasions," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO, in the initial release.

The sweepstakes end July 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Click here to read the official rules.