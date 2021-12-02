Hoosier couple, 52 others to renew wedding vows on TODAY

Jeff and Anita Morrow 'applied for fun' and never thought they'd get picked.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's common for couples to renew their vows on special anniversaries, but what about 53 couples saying "I do" at the same time, all virtually?

That's what you're going to see on TODAY Friday morning during a Valentine’s Day special.

A Hoosier couple will take part in the ceremony.

Jeff and Anita Morrow applied for fun and never thought they'd get picked. They met four years ago and have been in love ever since. They say they're extremely lucky to have found each other.

“One thing I never have to worry about is I know my wife always has my back, period,” Jeff said. “At this point in my life, that is something very important to me and she also knows, no matter what, I also have her back.”

Jeff and Anita are not only renewing wedding vows, but also trying to make it into the record books.