Campaign launched to encourage people to move to Indiana

The "Hoosiers By Choice" campaign features people who moved to Indiana from somewhere else, and loved it so much, they never left.

INDIANAPOLIS — In recent years, the amount of people choosing to make Indiana home has increased.

The Indiana Destination Development Corporation, IDDC, has launched a new campaign called "Hoosiers By Choice" in hopes of attracting even more people to make the move.

Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings is just one of the Hoosiers helping the IDDC and the Indiana Association of Realtors launch the campaign.

"I love Indiana. I came here in 2001 and got drafted by the Indiana Fever, and I have never looked back at living anywhere else," Catchings said in the video.

Elaine Bedel, the CEO of the IDDC, said the goal is to simply raise the perception of Indiana outside of the state and create more Hoosier pride.

"People outside of the state have no clue, if they've never been here, they have no clue what Indiana is like," Bedel said. "We have a great quality of life, and hearing some of these stories actually makes a lot of people who live here get that Hoosier pride back."

The video campaign features people who moved to Indiana from somewhere else and loved it so much, they never left.

"When I came to check out the International School of Indiana, I realized that Indiana has so much to offer for families, as well as for internationally-minded Hoosiers," Elizabeth Head said, who moved her family to Indiana from Costa Rica. "It's been a lovely place to live. I have been so happy to be here with my children."

Many of the people, who are now proud Hoosiers, have said they never knew anything about Indiana before moving here, and now, for reasons like cost of living, friendliness and affordable housing, they would never leave.

Bedel just wants to ensure that message spreads and draws people in to the Hoosier state.

"Its all about attracting talent and making sure that when someone gets a call for a job in Indiana, they don't say, "Why would I come to Indiana?" Insead they say, 'I'd love to come to Indiana,' so that's what we are shooting for," Bedel said.

The campaign would love to hear from people who have made the move from somewhere else to Indiana in becoming a "Hoosier By Choice."