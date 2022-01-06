Hoosier Burn Camp welcomes visitors after 2-year pandemic pause

The camp gives young burn survivors the chance to feel comfortable and experience a traditional summer camp just like any other kid.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — For the first time in two years, Hoosier Burn Camp got to welcome guests for Visitor's Day. It's a camp where young burn survivors across the state get to feel comfortable and experience a traditional summer camp just like any other kid.

It's held at Camp Tecumseh in Carroll County.

Friends, family and firefighters — after a two-year pandemic pause — finally got to celebrate the special place with a special mission for kids.

"It's so awesome and amazing," said 17-year-old camper and burn survivor Austin Barnes, from Gas City.

"We swim, we dance, do a lot of stuff here," added 9-year-old burn survivor Lillie Bray, who's from Indianapolis.

"Visitor's Day is the best day of the week in my opinion," Barnes said. "It's just endless fun. Endless fun of activities. It's like it never stops."

Hoosier Burn Camp is back at full strength for 2022. More than 50 children are attending this year.

They're young Hoosiers who've suffered the physical and emotional trauma of a severe burn injury.

"I was in a fire," Bray said. "I accidentally lit my shirt on fire."

"A grill exploded while me and my dad were cooking out," Barnes said of his injury. "It happened so fast."

But at camp, there's no worry. There's no embarrassment. Kids just experience a week of fun and healing with their peers. It's where kids can be kids.

Former Colts star Jeff Saturday and his wife Karen have been a part of the mission for 16 years.

Their youngest son is a burn survivor.

"All the kids — they've all grown up in two years for me because I haven't seen them! So they're all super tall," Karen Saturday said. "So it's so refreshing to get everybody back out."

"To see them come to a camp and everybody just be a kid? It's absolutely life-changing and altering," Jeff Saturday added.

That's been true for Barnes. Camp gave him confidence. He's even giving a motivational speech to his fellow campers at the final campfire event at the end of the week.

"When I first came here, I was a little nervous because I didn't know if I was going to get judged on my scars," Barnes said. "About halfway through the week, I realized I wasn't gonna get judged at this camp because I realized that we all have scars. All the people of Hoosier Burn Camp are my family and I love them all. We have each other's backs and we all know it."

This is all free for families.

Donations through fundraisers, often from their firefighter friends, provide the priceless memories for every camper.

In fact, firefighters in Johnson County are holding their annual "Burn the Cork" fundraiser in July at Mallow Run Winery, which benefits Hoosier Burn Camp. Money raised will help burn survivors attend camp next year.