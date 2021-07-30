Honorary chair Grosjean meets with chefs preparing for Saturday's Rev 2021

The event hosts 50 of the city's top restaurants, bands and IndyCar drivers to raise money for trauma and critical care programs at IU.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Naming IndyCar driver Romain Grosjean honorary chair of Rev 2021 made sense.

Grosjean knows firsthand the importance of medical emergency teams in racing. He survived a horrific wreck in an F-1 race.

Medical teams like the ones from IU Health that support the track were there in an instant.

Rev proceeds benefit the medical response team. The event hosts 50 of the city's top restaurants, bands and IndyCar drivers to raise money for trauma and critical care programs at IU.

Friday, Grosjean and met with some of the chefs who've been busy preparing for tomorrow's event.

"Having so many chefs coming with so many cultures and so many different ideas and tastes that's just gonna be awesome," Grosjean said.

Rev is Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The event, which is sold out, was capped at 20 percent of normal capacity because of the pandemic.