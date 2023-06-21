Homicide investigation underway after person found dead in Grant County

Grant County sheriff's deputies responded to the 2700 block of West Avon Avenue, near South Buffalo Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

MARION, Ind. — A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead on the west side of Marion Monday night.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on June 19, Grant County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an unconscious person in the 2700 block of West Avon Avenue, near South Buffalo Avenue. Deputies located a male dead on the property and gathered evidence "consistent with homicide being the manner of death," the department said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday to determine the exact cause of death.

The victim's identity is being withheld while their family is notified.