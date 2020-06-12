Fire crews from four departments battled the Saturday night house fire southwest of Whitestown.

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Two passersby are credited with helping save a Whitestown homeowner from a blazing house fire Saturday night.

According the Whitestown Fire Chief Josh Westrich, the fire started just before 11 p.m. in a house on Dusty Sands Road in the Walker Farms addition.

The homeowner was pulled out of the burning house by two people who were passing by and saw the fire, and was transported to Eskanazi Hospital in Indianapolis in serious condition with 2nd and 3rd degree burns, according to Westrich.

The two Good Samaritans were checked out and released by medical crews on the scene.

Authorities have not released the names of those involved.

A firefighter that was injured was also checked by medics and released at the scene.

Four departments were called to the scene from Whitestown, Lebanon, Zionsville and Boone County. They put the fire out in about an hour.

The fire also damaged the side of a neighboring home.