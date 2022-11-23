Homeowner hospitalized in Plainfield house fire

Two people got out of their home when it caught fire Tuesday night. One of them suffered injuries from smoke inhalation.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A garage fire in Plainfield sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night.

A fire broke out at around 9 p.m. in the garage of a home in the 500 block of Crestpoint Lane, off of North Center Street.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and began battling the fire, but as they were inside attacking the fire, it grew out of control and they were called out of it. They worked on it from the outside and later went back in.

The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes, firefighters said.

Both homeowners got out on their own. One of the homeowners went to the hospital with smoke inhalation. They are in stable condition.