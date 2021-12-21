Homeless Persons' Memorial Service hosted on Monument Circle

The annual service honors those who experienced homelessness and died in Marion County.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Coalition for Homelessness Intervention and Prevention (CHIP) hosted its annual Homeless Persons' Memorial Service Tuesday.

The service was open to anyone who wanted to gather on Monument Circle to remember the 167 known homeless people who died in 2021. That's about twice the number of deaths last year, when there were a reported 87 deaths.

"Homelessness does not define who you are, your worth, your value or your uniqueness," said CHIP Executive Director Chelsea Haring-Cozzi. "It also shows support and compassion to those left behind who are grieving. You do not mourn alone."

Haring-Cozzi said the increase in violence, the consequences of social isolation, and compounded trauma have especially impacted those experiencing homelessness in 2021.

Each of the names of the individuals known to have died was read during the ceremony, along with lighting a candle in each person's honor.