Gov. Holcomb visiting Israeli Prime Minster Tuesday and Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb is traveling to Israel to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday, May 25 and Wednesday, May 26.

“I stand in support of Israel and look forward to meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu to continue forging an even stronger Israel-Indiana bond," Holcomb said in a press release. “We have a growing number of Hoosiers and Hoosier businesses that share strong cultural and economic ties with this country, so when I was invited, I did not hesitate to make this trip to meet in Israel during such an hour of need.”

Holcomb will also meet with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and other leaders.

Indiana's governor led a group of Hoosier public officials and business executives to Israel in 2018 for an economic development trip that has resulted in further economic ties between Indiana and Israel. Holcomb met with Netanyahu on that trip.

Holcomb will be back in Indiana Thursday, May 27.