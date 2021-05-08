Holcomb to reinstate requirement that unemployment claimants actively seek, be available for work

Holcomb also asked the Department of Workforce Development to complete an analysis of the last 16 months of unemployment here.

INDIANAPOLIS — After at least two states announced plans this week to discontinue participation in a federal supplemental unemployment benefit program, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s office issued a statement Friday about the future of pandemic-related unemployment programs here.

“I’ve asked the Department of Workforce Development to complete a demographic analysis of unemployed Hoosiers over the past 16 months so I have the best information available to make an informed decision about whether the state should continue to participate in federal pandemic unemployment programs," Holcomb said.

"Part of that analysis is to compare our workforce now versus before the start of the pandemic. Our unemployment rate stands at 3.9 percent, which is near pre-pandemic levels, and our labor force mirrors pre-pandemic levels, when we also had worker shortages. We must concentrate on building the right pathways to match people with the skill sets employers need and to attract more people to join our workforce," he said.

Even before DWD delivers the results of that analysis, Holcomb says he'll order a return to guidelines for unemployment-benefit seekers that were in effect before the pandemic.

“In the meantime, I’ll issue an executive order early next week that will reinstate the requirement that unemployment insurance claimants actively seek employment and be available for work, which we have waived since the beginning of the pandemic. I’ve also directed DWD to assure we are providing all needed support services for those who are out of work,” said Holcomb.